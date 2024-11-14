ASU Commit Booker Toninato Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially signed forward Booker Toninato to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm really excited to get things started in Everett," said Toninato. "I couldn't be happier to be a Silvertip."

Toninato, an '08-born Allen, TX native, was originally selected 32nd-overall in the 2023 US Prospects Draft. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound winger currently has 11 goals and 13 assists in 18 games played for the Dallas Stars 16U AAA this season. He has committed to join Arizona State University NCAA Division I hockey following the completion of his WHL career.

"Booker came into training camp in August ready to make an impression," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He really impressed our staff with his skill, resiliency and tenacity. In watching Booker over the last year, we felt he would fit in with our identity and style of play. We're excited to have him join our organization."

Toninato previously posted 16 goals and 31 assists in 61 games played with the Dallas Stars 16U AAA last season, with 36 goals and 68 assists over 70 games at the 14U level in 2022-23. He has previously attended Selects Camps with USA Hockey at the 15U and 16U levels.

Booker Toninato is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. He becomes the first US Prospects Draft pick to sign with the team.

