Oil Kings Drop Tight Game to Tigers

November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings fell 2-1 to the Medicine Hat Tigers in a bit of a goaltenders' duel on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The only offence in the game came in the second period as Cole Miller scored just over a minute into the period off a faceoff play and a rebound in front to make it 1-0. Medicine Hat responded in a span of 2:09, starting at the 10:15 mark of the second with Liam Ruck making it 1-1 before Oasiz Wiesblatt gave the Tigers the lead minutes later.

Both goaltenders made stellar saves in the contest, with each team firing 28 shots apiece. Alex Worthington made 26 saves, while Harrison Meneghin made 27.

The Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-2 on the powerplay, while the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Edmonton is now 8-8-1-1 on the season and will head to Saskatchewan for road games this weekend against Saskatoon and Prince Albert on Friday and Saturday.

