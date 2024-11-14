Pats Acquire Sixth-Round Pick in 2027 for Rights to Dunphy
November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have traded the rights to 2006-born defenceman Brendan Dunphy to the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2027.
