Pats Acquire Sixth-Round Pick in 2027 for Rights to Dunphy

November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have traded the rights to 2006-born defenceman Brendan Dunphy to the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2027.

