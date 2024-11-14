Americans sign forward Savin Virk to Scholarship and Development Agreement

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has signed 2007-born forward Savin Virk to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. Virk was drafted by the Americans 46th overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Virk, from Surrey, British Columbia, was selected after a 2021-22 season with Yale Hockey Academy's U15 team in which he recorded 72 points (28-44-72) in just 29 games, leading his team in scoring and finishing fourth in the CSSHL U15 division in scoring. That season he was teammates with current Americans defenseman Kainoah Brankovic.

In 2022-23 Virk moved up to the U18 level with Yale Hockey Academy posting 47 points (26-21-47) in 29 games. He added an additional 11 points (6-5-11) in four playoff games.

"Savin is a highly skilled forward who will add scoring and depth to our lineup," said Tory. "We welcome his addition to the Americans family."

Virk joins the Americans from the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs where he had been since the 2023-24 season. As a 16-year-old that year he posted 21 points (12-9-21) in 50 games before scoring 12 points (7-5-12) in 18 games this season.

He is expected to join the Americans on their current road trip and could make his WHL debut this weekend.

