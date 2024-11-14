Hawks Push Late But Hitmen Hang on for 3-1 Win

November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks staged a late rally but couldn't overcome the Calgary Hitmen, dropping a 3-1 decision Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Game #18: Portland (1) vs. Calgary (3)

SOG: POR (29) - CGY (26)

PP: POR (0/4) - CGY (0/6)

Saves: Schlenker (24/25) - Kobelka (28/29)

SCORING:

CGY - Chase Vallient (3) from Connor Hvidston and Dax Williams

CGY - Keets Fawcett (2) from Brandon Gorzynski and David Adaszynski

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (7) from Kyle Chyzowski and Tyson Jugnauth

CGY - Carson Wetsch (7)

GAME SUMMARY:

After a tense, scoreless opening frame, the Hitmen broke through in the second period. Calgary extended their lead midway through the third, striking at the 11:38 mark. The Hawks finally answered when Diego Buttazzoni snuck in unchecked at the blocker side, cutting the deficit with 1:53 remaining. However, an empty-net goal sealed Calgary's 3-1 victory.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks take on the Red Deer Rebels on Friday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for Hawks Fight Hunger presented by Fred Meyer.

