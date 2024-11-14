Hawks Push Late But Hitmen Hang on for 3-1 Win
November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks staged a late rally but couldn't overcome the Calgary Hitmen, dropping a 3-1 decision Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Game #18: Portland (1) vs. Calgary (3)
SOG: POR (29) - CGY (26)
PP: POR (0/4) - CGY (0/6)
Saves: Schlenker (24/25) - Kobelka (28/29)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE
SCORING:
CGY - Chase Vallient (3) from Connor Hvidston and Dax Williams
CGY - Keets Fawcett (2) from Brandon Gorzynski and David Adaszynski
POR - Diego Buttazzoni (7) from Kyle Chyzowski and Tyson Jugnauth
CGY - Carson Wetsch (7)
GAME SUMMARY:
After a tense, scoreless opening frame, the Hitmen broke through in the second period. Calgary extended their lead midway through the third, striking at the 11:38 mark. The Hawks finally answered when Diego Buttazzoni snuck in unchecked at the blocker side, cutting the deficit with 1:53 remaining. However, an empty-net goal sealed Calgary's 3-1 victory.
UP NEXT:
The Winterhawks take on the Red Deer Rebels on Friday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for Hawks Fight Hunger presented by Fred Meyer.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2024
- Preview - Americans at Raiders - November 15 - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Caught in Kelowna - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Complete Comeback To Defeat Thunderbirds 5-3 - Kelowna Rockets
- Kobelka Lifts Hitmen in First Start - Calgary Hitmen
- Hawks Push Late But Hitmen Hang on for 3-1 Win - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Hold off Oil Kings for 2-1 Win - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Drop Tight Game to Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Drop Another Tight Game to Broncos on Wednesday - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Hawks Push Late But Hitmen Hang on for 3-1 Win
- Wednesday Night in the Dub Preview: Jugnauth and the Winterhawks Welcome the Hitmen
- Game Day Hub: November 13 vs. Calgary
- Join the Portland Winterhawks for Hawks Fight Hunger Night on November 15
- NHL Draft-Eligible Netminder Stebetak Named WHL Rookie of the Week