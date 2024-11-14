Preview - Americans at Raiders - November 15
November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans rallied from 4-2 and 5-4 deficits to win their 12th straight game Monday night, 6-5 in overtime against the Calgary Hitmen. Jake Gudelj scored the game winner after goals from Carter MacAdams (x2), Ismail Abougouche, Jordan Gavin and Jake Sloan in regulation. The win wrapped up a six-game home stand for the Americans who now play their next seven games on the road.
VS PRINCE ALBERT: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans Raiders. Last season in Kennewick the Americans picked up a 5-4 win over Prince Albert on November 11. The head to head meetings between the two have been fairly even over the years as Tri-City holds a 6-4-0-1 record in their last 11 games against the Raiders.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Prince Albert Raiders
Brandon Whynott (11-13-24) Niall Crocker (8-12-20)
Jake Sloan (7-15-22) Lukas Dragicevic (1-18-19)
Gavin Garland (10-11-21) Tomas Mrsic (10-8-18)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Prince Albert Raiders
Power Play - 20.8% (15-for-72) Power Play - 29.0% (20-for-69)
Penalty Kill - 81.9% (59-for-72) Penalty Kill - 68.3% (41-for-60)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
