Tigers Trade Corbet to Rockets for Neutens, Picks
November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have traded Nate Corbet (2006-born) to the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for forward Ethan Neutens, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2028 fifth-round pick.
Corbet, originally drafted by the Tigers in the third round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, has played with Medicine Hat since the 2023-24 season. Over his WHL career, he has registered 10 points in 71 games and added a physical edge to the Tigers' skilled roster.
In exchange for Corbet, the Tigers acquire forward Ethan Neutens (2005-born). Drafted by the Rockets in the ninth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, the 19-year-old Cochrane, Alberta native has tallied 2 points over 12 games this season with Kelowna. Neutens will look to make an impact as he joins Medicine Hat's dynamic lineup.
"We would like to thank Nate for his time with the Tigers organization. We appreciate his hard work and dedication to our team, we wish Nate and his family the best." said General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins.
