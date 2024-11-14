Tigers Hold off Oil Kings for 2-1 Win

November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







In the opening minutes of a high-energy first period, Mathew Ward created and early chance when he blocked a shot that sent Marcus Pacheco on a break, but Edmonton's defense held firm early. The Tigers sustained their momentum, highlighted by some smooth passing from the Ruck Twins, but Edmonton's netminder Alex Worthington stayed sharp, denying the one-timer from the slot.

Edmonton responded with their own push just over seven minutes in, forcing Tigers goaltender Harrison Meneghin to make a remarkable close-range save. The Oil Kings continued pressing after a media timeout halted their momentum, setting up a cross-crease pass that Meneghin thwarted, keeping the game scoreless. The Tigers countered with a series of point shots, but Edmonton's Worthington held steady. Shortly after, Edmonton's Roan Woodward came close to breaking the deadlock on a stretch pass, cutting across the crease, but Meneghin was there to meet him.

Just over halfway through the first, Edmonton mounted another offensive surge, only for the Tigers to counter and hit the post on a 2-on-1 chance in transition. The final minutes saw quality chances for both teams, including a late takeaway by Ward, whose shot went wide, dislodging the net as the period ended scoreless.

The second period opened with early action, as Edmonton struck quickly off an offensive-zone faceoff. Just over a minute in, Cole Miller found a rebound from a point shot and slipped it past Meneghin, giving the Oil Kings a 1-0 lead with the assists going to Sawchyn & Gugyelka.

Seconds later, Tigers forward Carter Cunningham took a tripping penalty, putting Edmonton on the power play. The Tigers' PK unit stood firm, and after the successful kill, Medicine Hat pushed back, generating a flurry of chances. A shot rang off the post, and as Worthington scrambled to find the puck, the Tigers crashed the net. Whistles blow. Officials conferred and ultimately ruled no goal after video review.

Both sides continued to exchange chances, with Meneghin and Worthington trading highlight-reel saves. Seven minutes into the second, Nate Corbet took a boarding penalty, sending the Tigers back on the penalty kill. Medicine Hat nearly countered with a short-handed breakaway from Hunter St. Martin, but he would be stopped. The Tigers' PK stayed strong, with a big block by Jonas Woo and key saves from Meneghin.

The Tigers' persistence paid off just under the 10-minute mark. Gavin McKenna entered the Edmonton zone and slid the puck to Liam Ruck, who fired a wrist shot over Worthington's blocker from15 feet out to tie the game at 1-1. Just two minutes later, McKenna once again wheeled into the Edmonton zone and connected with Oasiz Weisblatt in the slot. Weisblatt capitalized, ripping his 10th goal of the season past Worthington to give Medicine Hat a 2-1 lead.

With six minutes left, Gavin Hodnett of Edmonton was whistled for a penalty, sending the Tigers to their first power play. Although the Tigers created pressure early, Edmonton's penalty kill held, and Medicine Hat couldn't break through before the period ended. The Tigers dominated the final minutes, but Edmonton's defense kept them from adding to their lead, and the second period ended with the Tigers on top, 2-1.

The third period was a tightly contested stretch that saw both teams struggling to find offensive rhythm early, with solid defensive play keeping chances limited. Just over four minutes in, Edmonton's Josh Mori took a high-sticking penalty, giving the Tigers another opportunity on the power play. Medicine Hat applied pressure and generated some quality shots, but Worthington stayed sharp, denying the Tigers a third goal.

Minutes later, Edmonton's Luke Powell was called for tripping, putting the Tigers back on the power play. Edmonton managed a late steal on the power play that led to a breakaway attempt, but some great hustle from Woo broke up the chance. Nothing would transpire on the power play as the Oil Kings successfully kill it off.

The period continued with physical, back-and-forth action, as both teams looked for an opening. Ward nearly sealed the game for the Tigers when he picked up a loose puck at center ice, but Worthington made a clutch save to keep Edmonton within one.

With just over a minute left, Edmonton pulled Worthington for an extra attacker in a final push. But Weisblatt and Woo would take turns pinning the puck against the boards, chewing up precious seconds and effectively stifling Edmonton's attack to secure the Tigers' 2-1 win. A brief post-game scuffle followed the horn, but things quickly settled as the Tigers celebrated a hard-earned victory.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0%

PK: 2/2 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Harrison Meneghin - Medicine Hat

Alex Worthington - Edmonton

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Marcus Pacheco

The Tigers are back in action Friday night in Medicine Hat to take on the Victoria Royals in their only regular season matchup this season. Game time is 7:00PM (MST) You can get your tickets at Tixx.ca or you can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.