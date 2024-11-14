Rockets Acquire Nate Corbet From Tigers For Ethan Neutens And Pair Of Picks

Defenceman Nate Corbet with the Medicine Hat Tigers

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Randy Feere) Defenceman Nate Corbet with the Medicine Hat Tigers(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Randy Feere)

The Kelowna Rockets announced today they have acquired 2006-born defenceman Nate Corbet from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for 2005-born forward Ethan Neutens and a pair of picks in the WHL Prospects Draft.

"For starters, Ethan was a really solid young man. He has a skillset that very few players have but he just hasn't been able to get going here," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "I honestly believe a change of scenery will be good for him. There are very few players that are his size, skate the way he does and have the skillset he does. It's just a matter of him getting going. He was at Los Angeles' camp so the tools are there."

"I needed to get somebody that we had a little bit more bite and Nate Corbet brings that to us. He's a very aggressive player, we wanted that aggressiveness and size. He's 18-years-old too, so it fits right into where we want to go. We've been working on this for a long time, well over a month, and it's exciting to get it done."

Neutens, a product of Cochrane, Alberta, played in 12 games this season with the Rockets where he posted one goal and one assist.

He was originally drafted by the Rockets in the ninth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He suited up in 135 games for Kelowna posting 11 goals and 14 assists along with 79 penalty minutes.

Corbet played 71 combined games with the Tigers last season and the early part of this season. He was selected by Medicine Hat in the third round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and has amassed four goals and 10 points to go along with 121 penalty minutes. He has one goal and five points in 20 games this season.

Corbet will join the Rockets tomorrow in Prince George.

Kelowna will now hit the road for a pair of games in Prince George against the Cougars over the weekend. They will return home to play the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday, November 20th. Puck drop will go at 7:05 PM.

