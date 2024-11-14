Kobelka Lifts Hitmen in First Start

November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Portland, OR - Powered by a rookie goaltender making his first career Western Hockey League appearance and a perfect penalty kill, the Calgary Hitmen skated to a 3-1 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Kason Kobelka, who was only added to the Hitmen roster exactly one week ago, made 28 saves in a first star performance as the 17-year-old Calgary, AB product secured the victory in his debut performance.

After a scoreless first period, Chase Valliant buried his second goal in as many games to give the Hitmen an early second period lead that withstood overlapping 5-on-3 powerplays by Portland late in the frame. The first lasted 1:09 with the next chance 51 seconds.

Keets Fawcett gave the Hitmen some breathing room, extending the lead to 2-0 just past the midway mark of the third period before the Winterhawks broke Kobelka's shutout bid with 1:51 remaining.

Any thoughts of a Portland comeback were erased when Carson Wetsch tallied an empty net goal for the visitors with 39 seconds left in regulation.

The Winterhawks outshot Calgary 29-26 with both teams blanked on the powerplay. The Hitmen went 0-6 and Portland 0-4.

The victory improves the Hitmen record to 2-1-1 on this six-game U.S. road trip with two stops remaining. The first is Friday, Nov. 15 in Spokane before wrapping up the following night on Saturday, Nov. 16 in Wenatchee. Their next home game isn't until Friday, Nov. 22 when they welcome the Victoria Royals to the 'Dome. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

