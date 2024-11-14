Portland Winterhawks Announce Partnership with MindRX Group
November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks announced today, November 14, a new partnership with MindRX Group, a Portland-based leading provider of mental health and cognitive enhancement services. This multi-year agreement designates MindRX as the Official Mental Wellness Partner of the Winterhawks.
The partnership with MindRX harnesses the game's most high-stress moments, such as Overtime, to normalize the importance of mental wellness. Additionally, MindRx will be using in-game Time Outs to remind fans to 'take time out' for their mental health.
As part of its community commitment, MindRX will also contribute $5 for every Winterhawks assist made during both home and away games, with the total proceeds benefiting the Sunshine Division, which provides immediate food assistance to families and individuals in crisis. This partnership not only enhances the fan experience but also supports a meaningful cause, demonstrating MindRX's dedication to both mental wellness and community well-being.
"We are proud to partner with a fast-growing, local organization with a mutual interest in highlighting the importance of mental wellness in our daily lives," said Winterhawks' Chief Operating Officer, Jeff McGillis. "In partnership with MindRx Group, we have integrated an innovative approach into our game experience to dedicate time to your mental health. We are excited to welcome MindRx Group to a special group of Winterhawks partners."
