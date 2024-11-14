Americans captain Jake Sloan commits to NCAA Bowling Green for 2025-26 season

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans captain Jake Sloan announced today that he has committed to play NCAA Division 1 hockey at Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, Ohio for the 2025-26 season.

Sloan, from Leduc County, Alberta, is in his fifth and final year with the Americans after being drafted 55th overall in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. He was named the team's captain during this past offseason.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to play at Bowling Green for the 2025-26 season," Sloan said. "I can't thank my teammates, coaches, family, friends, billets and the Tri-City Americans for all the help they have given me over the past five years."

Sloan has increased his offensive production through each of his first four years with the Americans going from nine points in 2020-21 to 33 in 2021-22, 55 in 2022-23 and 70 points in 2023-24. This season he has 22 points (7-15-22) through the team's first 17 games.

For his career Sloan has skated in 220 games with the Americans posting 190 points (79-111-190).

The Bowling Green Falcons are currently coached by long-time Everett Silvertips head coach Dennis Williams.

The Americans begin their biennial East Division swing with a game at the Art Hauser Centre against the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night.

