Fiddler Named Alternate Captain for Team CHL

November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The CHL announced today the leadership group for Team CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge at the end of the month in Ontario.

Oil Kings defenceman Blake Fiddler has been named an Assistant Captain as part of the group.

Fiddler is one of ten WHLers on the roster for the two-game showcase that takes place on November 26 and 27 in London and Oshawa respectively. Fiddler, out of Frisco, Texas, is also the only American that will be representing the CHL at the showcase.

"Blake has great leadership qualities, which makes this no surprise to us here in Edmonton," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "He has been looked upon by his peers and named a leader through his minor hockey in Dallas and when playing for Team U.S.A internationally. We wish Blake and the entire Team CHL all the best at the event."

Labeled as an 'A' prospect by NHL Central Scouting in their Preliminary Players to Watch List, Fiddler currently leads all Oil Kings defencemen with three goals, and his seven points are third among the position. He's also earned a +3 rating through 17 games as well.

The former first-overall selection in the 2022 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft, Fiddler is up to 22 points in 81 career games in the WHL, all with the Oil Kings.

The Oil Kings are back in action tomorrow night (Friday) when they visit the Saskatoon Blades.

