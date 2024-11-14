Weekend Preview - November 15th-16th, 2024

November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals right wing Reggie Newman

The Victoria Royals are continuing their road trip this weekend as they head into Alberta for a back-to-back set of games against the Medicine Hat Tigers and Lethbridge Hurricanes. The first game will be against the Tigers on Friday, Nov. 15, at Co-op Place with puck drop scheduled for 6:00 pm PT.

Friday's game will be the first and only matchup between the Royals and Tigers this season. The last time these two sides met was on Oct. 17, 2023, when the Royals stormed past the Tigers with a final score of 4-1.

The Royals have won both of their games to start the road trip, beginning with a 5-3 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Following their trip to Seattle, the Royals visited the Kamloops Blazers and would take a 3-1 win with blueliner Keaton Verhoeff scoring in his return from the World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Brayden Boehm - Friday's match will be Boehm's return to Medicine Hat after the forward played 154 games with the club before being acquired by the Royals on Oct. 5th. Since the trade, the product of Nanaimo, B.C., has seen time on the Royals' top line and has appeared in 13 games for the club while tallying 12 points from three goals and nine assists.

MEDICINE HAT

Gavin McKenna - Hailing from Whitehorse, YT, McKenna has appeared in 19 games and has amassed a CHL-leading 39 total points from 11 goals and a WHL-leading 28 assists.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (11W-5L-2OTL-1SOL-TP25) - 4th in Western Conference

MEDICINE HAT - (11W-9L-0OTL-0SOL-TP22) - 4th in Eastern Conference

LETHBRIDGE - (12W-5L-1OTL-0SOL-TP25) - 2nd in Eastern Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â November 15, @ MH - 6:00 pm PT

Â November 16, @ LET - 5:00 pm PT

Â November 20, @ EDM - 6:00 pm PT

Â November 22, @ CAL - 6:00 pm PT

Â November 23, @ RD - 6:00 pm PT

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

