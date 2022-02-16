Wichita Hosts Idaho Tonight for Final Time this Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home this evening to host Idaho for the final time this season.

The Thunder were on the road last week in Rapid City, taking five out of six points against the Rush. Wichita won on Thursday morning in overtime, 3-2, held off a rally from Rapid City on Friday with a 4-3 victory and then lost in overtime on Saturday, 6-5.

Idaho has points in its last three, winning on Saturday night at home against Tulsa, 5-1. The Steelheads are 7-1-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Wichita remains in seventh place with a .479 winning percentage. Idaho is in second place with a .606 mark. The Steelheads sit just .043 behind Utah for first place.

The Thunder will travel to Idaho in late March to close the season-series. Wichita has won the last two in the season-series, claiming a 5-4 overtime win on February 5 and a 5-2 victory on February 6.

A.J. White leads the Steelheads with 43 points. Luc Brown is second with 39 points. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 40 points. Carter Johnson and Brayden Watts are tied in second with 35.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

