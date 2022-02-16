ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Kansas City's Ryan Olsen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #613, Allen at Kansas City, on Feb. 15.
Olsen is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 13:32 of the third period.
Olsen will miss Kansas City's game vs. Allen tonight (Feb. 16).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
