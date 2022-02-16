ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

February 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Kansas City's Ryan Olsen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #613, Allen at Kansas City, on Feb. 15.

Olsen is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 13:32 of the third period.

Olsen will miss Kansas City's game vs. Allen tonight (Feb. 16).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.