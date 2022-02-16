Thunder Announce Pair of Roster Moves

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today a pair of roster moves. The Thunder have acquired defenseman Ryan Cook from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, defenseman Guillaume Lepine has been released in order to return to his role as a Financial Analyst with Desjardins, a Canadian-based company.

Cook joins the Thunder after appearing in 34 games with the Admirals this season. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound righty spent time last year in the SPHL (Huntsville Havoc) and the ECHL (South Carolina Stingrays). Cook, a native of Lancaster, NY, played college hockey for three seasons at Merrimack College before transferring to Niagara University for his senior year.

The Thunder begin a six-game homestand this Friday with a battle against the Trois-Rivières Lions at 7:00pm.

