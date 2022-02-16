Mavericks Acquire Defenseman Mike Lee
February 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
The Mavericks have acquired defenseman Mike Lee via trade from the Indy Fuel.
In 41 games played this season, Lee is the sixth highest scoring defenseman in the league with 32 points.
Lee was named an All-Star and represented the Fuel at the 2021-22 All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, FL in January.
Lee now joins a Kansas City defense with Marcus Crawford, giving the Mavericks two of the top six defenseman in league scoring.
We have traded Bryan Lemos and future considerations in return.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2022
- Mavericks Acquire Defenseman Mike Lee - Kansas City Mavericks
- Everblades Add Defensemen Tyler Nanne and Dalton Gally - Florida Everblades
- Mandolese Recalled to Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Rush Acquire Keegan Iverson, Ryan Zuhlsdorf from Indy - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Norfolk - Rapid City Rush
- Peters Comes Back to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Final Game of the Five-Game Series - Allen Americans
- Everblades to Hold Garfield Jersey Auction Benefiting the Animal Refuge Center - Florida Everblades
- Wichita Hosts Idaho Tonight for Final Time this Season - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades out to Freeze the Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Big Second Period Leads to Win over KC - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.