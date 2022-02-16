Mavericks Acquire Defenseman Mike Lee

February 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The Mavericks have acquired defenseman Mike Lee via trade from the Indy Fuel.

In 41 games played this season, Lee is the sixth highest scoring defenseman in the league with 32 points.

Lee was named an All-Star and represented the Fuel at the 2021-22 All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, FL in January.

Lee now joins a Kansas City defense with Marcus Crawford, giving the Mavericks two of the top six defenseman in league scoring.

We have traded Bryan Lemos and future considerations in return.

