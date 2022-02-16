Rush Acquire Keegan Iverson, Ryan Zuhlsdorf from Indy

(NORFOLK, Va.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that they have acquired forward Keegan Iverson and defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf from the Indy Fuel in exchange for forward Ryan Valentini and future considerations.

Iverson has played in 20 games for the Fuel this season and has three assists. He has also skated in two games in the AHL for the Ontario Reign and recorded one assist. The 25-year-old is a former third-round draft choice of the New York Rangers in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Zuhlsdorf is in his second pro season out of the University of Minnesota. He has appeared in 29 games for Indy and recorded a goal and three assists. Zuhlsdorf is a former fifth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Valentini had appeared in 21 games for Rapid City and scored nine goals along with 14 assists and skated to a -6 plus/minus rating.

Additionally, defenseman Kenton Helgesen has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to February 6.

Rapid City is on the road this week for three games in Virginia against the Norfolk Admirals. It begins on Wednesday and puck drop at Norfolk Scope is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

