Admirals Almost Pull of Comeback, Fall to Rapid City, 5-4

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Rapid City Rush, 5-4 on Wednesday night in the first of three matchups.

In the first-ever matchup between these two teams, the Admirals started the high-scoring affair. Anthony Collins scored his third goal of the season with 11:38 remaining in the first period to give the Admirals an early lead.

The Rush would tie the game up just 56 seconds into the second period when Brett Gravelle collected a pass from Logan Nelson to tie it at one.

The Rush then scored three goals within two minutes to take a 4-1 lead. Nelson, Jake Wahlin, and Stephen Baylis scored the second-period goals for Rapid City.

The Rush extended their lead to four just 28 seconds into the final period on a power-play goal from Brett Van Os.

A slashing penalty by Callum Fryer set up a man advantage for the Admirals. An assist from Noah Corson gave Cody Milan his tenth goal of the season and cut the Rush lead to three.

A few minutes later, Alex Tonge would collect his 17th goal of the season on another assist from Corson to bring the game within two goals.

54 seconds later, Christian Hausinger scored his second goal of the season, and his first in an Admirals uniform. Hausinger was picked up by the Admirals on Monday, and made his Norfolk debut tonight.

Despite multiple opportunities and an extra skater, the Admirals were unable to tie the game.

With the loss, the Admirals drop to 16-24-2-2 on the season, and are back in action on Friday, February 18th when they take on the Rapid City Rush again.

