ECHL Transactions - February 16
February 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 16, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Guillaume Lepine, D
Trois-Rivières:
Francis Meilleur, D
Danick Malouin, D
Brendan Hamelin, F
Andre Bouvet-Morrissette, F
Wheeling:
Nick Mangone, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Danick Paquette, F suspended by team
Atlanta:
Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Pelech, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Mandolese, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Cincinnati:
Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve
Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Russell Jordan, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephen Desrocher, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Keaton Jameson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Connor Jones, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Boudrias, F placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Idaho:
Add Darren Brady, D activated from Injured Reserve
Indy:
Delete Mike Lee, D traded to Kansas City
Delete Keegan Iverson, F traded to Rapid City [2/15]
Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D traded to Rapid City [2/15]
Iowa:
Add Josh Koepplinger, F signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Luke Lynch, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dominick Sacco, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Tommy Muck, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from reserve
Add Ryan Galt, F activated from reserve
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
Delete Bryan Lemos, F traded to Indy
Maine:
Add Michael Kim, D returned from loan to Springfield
Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)
Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)
Norfolk:
Delete Ryan Cook, D traded to Adirondack
Rapid City:
Add Keegan Iverson, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Court, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Valentini, F traded to Indy [2/15]
Toledo:
Add Connor Walters, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Max Milosek, G activated from reserve
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alexis Girard, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jean-Francois David, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Eliott St-Pierre, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Paul-Antoine Deslauriers, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Julien Nantel, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G activated from reserve
Delete Shawn St-Amant, F recalled by Laval
Delete Carl Neill, D recalled by Laval
Delete Charles-David Beaudoin, D recalled by Laval
Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G recalled by Manitoba
Tulsa:
Add Logan Coomes, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve
Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Matt Quercia, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from Injured Reserve
Wichita:
Add Alex Peters, D returned from loan to Bakersfield
