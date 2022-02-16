ECHL Transactions - February 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 16, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Guillaume Lepine, D

Trois-Rivières:

Francis Meilleur, D

Danick Malouin, D

Brendan Hamelin, F

Andre Bouvet-Morrissette, F

Wheeling:

Nick Mangone, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Danick Paquette, F suspended by team

Atlanta:

Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Pelech, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Mandolese, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Cincinnati:

Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve

Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Russell Jordan, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephen Desrocher, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Keaton Jameson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Connor Jones, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Boudrias, F placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Idaho:

Add Darren Brady, D activated from Injured Reserve

Indy:

Delete Mike Lee, D traded to Kansas City

Delete Keegan Iverson, F traded to Rapid City [2/15]

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D traded to Rapid City [2/15]

Iowa:

Add Josh Koepplinger, F signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Luke Lynch, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dominick Sacco, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Tommy Muck, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from reserve

Add Ryan Galt, F activated from reserve

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Delete Bryan Lemos, F traded to Indy

Maine:

Add Michael Kim, D returned from loan to Springfield

Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)

Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Norfolk:

Delete Ryan Cook, D traded to Adirondack

Rapid City:

Add Keegan Iverson, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Court, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Valentini, F traded to Indy [2/15]

Toledo:

Add Connor Walters, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Max Milosek, G activated from reserve

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alexis Girard, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jean-Francois David, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Eliott St-Pierre, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Paul-Antoine Deslauriers, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Julien Nantel, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G activated from reserve

Delete Shawn St-Amant, F recalled by Laval

Delete Carl Neill, D recalled by Laval

Delete Charles-David Beaudoin, D recalled by Laval

Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G recalled by Manitoba

Tulsa:

Add Logan Coomes, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve

Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Matt Quercia, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Wichita:

Add Alex Peters, D returned from loan to Bakersfield

