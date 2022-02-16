Game Day Preview: Final Game of the Five-Game Series

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), close out the five-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks tonight at 7:05 pm in Kansas City. The Americans return home on Saturday night to play the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm as part of a doubleheader day of hockey. The 13th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Hockey Game faces off at 5:05 pm. One ticket is good for both games. Tickets are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Saturday, February 19, vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm

Offensive Explosion: The Allen Americans had their second highest scoring output of the season last night scoring seven times, in a 7-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks. Eight different players had two or more points led by forward JD Dudek, who had three assists. The victory on Tuesday also secured a series win for the Americans, who have taken three of the first four games in the five-game series. The goal scorers on Tuesday included the following: Chad Costello, Jackson Leppard, Eric Roy, Jack Combs and two from Chad Butcher. The Americans outshot Kansas City 34-31 for the game.

Backing Up in C Town: Goalie Antoine Bibeau was recalled by the Seattle Kraken on Monday and reassigned to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) from the Allen Americans. Bibeau was the backup netminder in last night's win for Charlotte. The resident of Victoriaville, PQ is a former NHL Draft Pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Troock Placed on Injured Reserve: Americans forward Branden Troock, who has not played since January 29th with a lower-body injury, was placed on the injured reserve list on Tuesday.

Leading the ECHL: The Allen Americans lead the league in shorthanded goals allowed this season with 16. The Florida Everblades are right behind Allen with 14. Allen has scored six shorthanded goals this season in 44 games. Spencer Asuchak leads the team with two shorthanded goals.

Costello Regains ECHL Scoring Lead: Chad Costello had two points in Tuesday night's 7-2 win with a goal and an assist to grab the ECHL Scoring Lead with 52 points. Costello is tied for the ECHL lead in assists with 32.

Comparing Allen and KC:

Allen Americans:

Home: 11-10-2-0

Away: 9-8-3-1

Overall: 20-18-5-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (20) Chad Costello

Assists: (32) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

Points: (52) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

+/-: (+19) Kris Myllari

PIM: (76) Darian Skeoch

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 13-9-1-0

Road: 9-14-1-0

Overall: 22-23-2-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Team Leaders:

Goals: (20) Darik Angeli

Assists: (27) Marcus Crawford

Points: (44) Darik Angeli

+/-: (+18) Nick Pastujov

PIM: (221) Mikael Robidoux

