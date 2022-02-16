Mandolese Recalled to Belleville

DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Wednesday that goaltender Kevin Mandolese has been recalled to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

Mandolese, 21, has appeared in six games with the Gladiators this season and compiled a 1-4-1-0 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. His most recent action came on Feb. 11 against the Wheeling Nailers when he stopped 31 of 34 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss.

The 6-foot-4 netminder has played in 12 games with Bellevillle this season and owns a 5-5-0-0 record with a 3.19 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.

The Gladiators play next on Friday at 7:05 PM against the Greenville Swmap Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

