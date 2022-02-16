Game Notes: at Norfolk

February 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #49 at Norfolk

2/16/22 | Norfolk Scope | 7:30 P.M. EST

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush fell behind, 3-0, struck for five consecutive goals to take a two-goal lead, were forced into OT and eventually Gabe Chabot netted the game-winning goal as Rapid City beat the Wichita Thunder in a wild, back-and-forth game, 6-5, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Calder Brooks had two goals and two assists to pace the Rush offense in the win.

THE VERY FIRST TIME: The three games between the Rush and Admirals this week are the first meetings between the two clubs in franchise history. The Admirals have been members of the ECHL since the 2015-16 season and the Rush entered the league in the 2014-15 season. Rapid City and Norfolk are separated by roughly 1,800 miles.

WORKING FROM BEHIND: Rapid City erased a three-goal deficit in the 6-5 overtime victory over Wichita on Saturday, the largest deficit it has overcome in a win this season. The slow starts have been an unfortunate recent trend for the Rush, who overcame a two-goal third period deficit to force OT in their 3-2 overtime loss to Wichita on Thursday and also did so in their 5-4 OT win over Tulsa on February 6. Rapid City has not scored the game's first goal in its last six games. The Rush last scored first in a 4-3 win over Tulsa on January 28.

BROOKS IS BUSTIN' LOOSE: Calder Brooks had two goals and two assists in the Rush's 6-5 OT win over Wichita on Saturday. It was the second four-point game of the season by a Rapid City skater and it continued a trend of strong play for Brooks, who now has three goals and three assists over his past four games.

CHABOT GETTING IT DONE: Gabe Chabot had two goals on Saturday night in the 6-5 win over Wichita, including the game-winning goal in overtime. Chabot now has 14 goals on the season along with 18 assists. He is third on the team with 32 points, trailing only Logan Nelson, who has 40, and Stephen Baylis, who has 36. Chabot has doubled his goal total from his rookie year in 2020-21, when he put up seven goals and six assists over 56 games for the Rush.

ODDS AND ENDS: Kenton Helgesen was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, retroactive to February 6. Helgesen missed all three of Rapid City's games against Wichita last week and last played on February 6 in the 5-4 OT win over Tulsa...Dillon Kelley earned the win in net on Saturday and has won all seven of his starts since joining Rapid City...four players on Rapid City's roster have played for Norfolk in the past; Logan Nelson, Kenton Helgesen, Chase Harrison and Dillon Kelley.

UP NEXT: The Rush will have one day off in Norfolk before returning to the ice on Friday night for the second of three games against the Admirals this week. Puck drop at Norfolk Scope is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

