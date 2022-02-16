Big Second Period Leads to Win over KC

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), beat the Kansas City Mavericks on Tuesday night 7-2 to guarantee a series win. The Americans have won three of the first four games in the five-game series.

The Americans had eight players with two or more points, led by Allen forward JD Dudek, who had a three-point night. (0 goals and 3 assists). It was Dudek's best game in an Allen sweater.

"He (Dudek) was good tonight," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We have a great opportunity now to get four out of five. We already secured the series win. Our goal now is to get eight out of 10 points against them."

Chad Costello, Jackson Leppard, Jack Combs, Eric Roy, JC Campagna and two from Chad Butcher were the goal scorers for the Americans. Campagna had a goal and an assist in his return to Allen.

"It felt good to get that first one," said Campagna. "I felt comfortable out there. We were really clicking offensively."

The Americans matched their season-high four goals in a period. Allen scored four in the second frame to put the game away.

Luke Peressini got the start in net and picked up the win stopping 30 Kansas City shots.

The same two teams battle it out Wednesday night at 7:05 pm from Cable Dahmer Arena.

