Peters Comes Back to Wichita
February 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Alex Peters has been released from his PTO and returned to Wichita.
Peters didn't appear in the Condors' last three games. In seven appearances with Bakersfield, he has two helpers.
The second-year blueliner from Blyth, Ontario has eight points (2g, 6a) in 12 games for the Thunder. He was named as the Thunder captain prior to Home Opening Weekend.
Peters attended training camp with Bakersfield. Last year, he joined the Thunder in March and finished with 12 points (4g, 8a) in 35 games.
The Thunder returns home on Wednesday night to host Idaho at 7:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder defenseman Alex Peters
