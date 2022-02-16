Everblades to Hold Garfield Jersey Auction Benefiting the Animal Refuge Center

ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades will be holding a virtual auction on the DASH auction app this week for game-worn Nickelodeon Garfield jerseys. All net proceeds from the virtual auction will be donated to the Animal Refuge Center (ARC). To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Everblades will be sporting the Garfield jerseys as they face off against the South Carolina Stingrays at Hertz Arena on Saturday, February 19 at 7:00 pm.

"The Animal Refuge Center is very excited to be the recipient of funds raised through the auctioning of the Everblades team jerseys," stated Betty Hughes, Board Treasurer of the Animal Refuge Center. "These Nickelodeon themed jerseys are sure to be a highlight of anyone's collection and ARC cats approve with a big 'thumbs up.' Bid high and bid often to support our community's felines in need."

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10:00 am through Friday, Feb. 18 at 5:00 pm on the DASH app. To view the full list of groups, visit HERE.

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 19. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 19. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 pm on Sunday, Feb. 20.

In addition, the #44 Cam Bakker jersey is being raffled off for this jersey auction. You can purchase a $10 raffle ticket through the DASH Auction App. The winner of the raffle will be drawn on Sunday, February 20 at 5 pm.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

The next home game for the Everblades is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 16 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena. Enjoy Hump Day deals every Wednesday, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and $3 Bud Light drafts. Also, college students can purchase tickets for $5!

Additionally, the Blades play on Friday, Feb. 18 against South Carolina. During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a 239-ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two BBQ chicken pizza slices for just $39! Also, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Everblades backpack courtesy of Arthrex.

