Cyclones Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Walleye

Cincinnati, OH- The Cyclones scored a pair of goals in the final three minutes of the game, but fell short by a goal in their rally cry, losing 3-2 to the Walleye inside Heritage Bank Center Wednesday night.

Cincinnati now stands 24-20-2-0 on the season. The Walleye continue to lead the Central Division, picking up its 30th win. They are 30-10-1-2.

- The Cyclones had trouble early on, as goaltender Mat Robson was forced out of the game early due to injury. Robson appeared to have tweaked his right leg coming from behind the net out in front to stop a shot. He made six saves before leaving just over nine minutes in.

- Angus Redmond took Robson's place and fell victim to an unfortunate bounce in front of the crease from a puck that came out of the corner, leading to Mitchell Heard netting the game's first goal 1:15 after Redmond entered the game.

- Following a scoreless second period that saw both teams grab chances, the Walleye tacked on a pair of goals two minutes apart. Brett Boeing jabbed a puck through Redmond on a power play with five second left on the man advantage, doubling the Walleye lead 9:31 into the third. Matthew Berry found a puck shortly after and ripped it from inside the right circle to make it 3-0 Walleye.

- The 'Clones eventually solved Walleye net minder Billy Christopoulos over 57 minutes into the game, when Zack Andrusiak whacked in a bouncing puck near the front of the crease for his 15th goal of the season with 2:25 to play. Andrusiak continues a season long-9 game point streak and his potted six goals in that stretch.

- With the goalie pulled for the Cyclones, Justin Vaive struck his third goal in two games off a face-off win. The captain fended off a forecheck, then elevated the puck from his backhand to pull the Cyclones within a goal, making it 3-2 with 26 seconds to play.

"I think through the second half of the first period and all of the second we had a lot of energy," said Vaive following the game. "We created chances, but at the end of the day, chances only get you so far. Effort can take you there, but if we're not capitalizing it's not going to count at the end of the day."

- Redmond took the loss in goal with 20 saves and is 6-8 on the season. Christopoulos made 27 saves and is 14-3-2 with Toledo.

The Cyclones continue their homestand Friday on Wizard Night, where the 'Clones welcome the Mountain Division's Tulsa Oilers to town for their first and only encounter this season.

