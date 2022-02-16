Steelheads Beaten by Bad Bounces in 3-2 Loss to Thunder

WICHITA, Kan. - The Idaho Steelheads (27-18-3) battled well in their final road meeting with the Wichita Thunder (20-21-7) but fell 3-2 on Wednesday night from INTRUST Bank Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

After a scoreless but possessive first period for the Steelheads, the road size capitalized first in a back-and-forth middle frame. Forward Shawn McBride (EA, 2:26 2nd) threw out a baseball swing off the back glass from his own rebound to take the initial lead before the Thunder scored on the power play a few minutes later. Momentum came back to the Steelheads when forward Zach Walker (14:18 2nd) muscled a backhanded shot from the left post to take back the lead, 2-1, however a bad bounce off a Steelheads defenseman leveled the score in the final minute of the frame. More misfortune followed in the third period as a deflection bounced the wrong way, and a late surge wasn't enough in the 3-2 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. WIC - Jay Dickman (game-winner, assist)

2. WIC - Stefan Fournier (2 assists)

3. IDH - Zach Walker (goal, assist)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zach Walker (F) - goal, assist

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Zach Walker: Walker posted his third multi-point game of the season with his goal and assist in the second period. Walker has three points in two games and is up to 17 points (6-11-17) on the year.

- Shawn McBride: McBride batted in his fourth goal over the Thunder in four games played, which leads all Steelheads skaters. He now is up to 10 goals and 28 points on the season.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads closed the road portion of their season set with the Thunder, faltering in back-to-back games on the road. While the loss breaks up a three-game point streak, the Steelheads still have points in nine of their last 11 games since January 26 with a 7-2-2-0 record. Additionally, the Steelheads have performed better on the road as of late, earning points in three of their last five road games dating back to January 22 in Rapid City with a 2-2-1 record.

ATTENDANCE: 2,103

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads continue their three-game Midwestern road swing on Friday, Feb. 18 at 6:05 p.m. MT against the Kansas City Mavericks from Cable Dahmer Arena. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.

