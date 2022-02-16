Everblades Add Defensemen Tyler Nanne and Dalton Gally

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Wednesday the signings of defensemen Tyler Nanne and Dalton Gally. Nanne is currently in his second professional season while Gally is in his first.

A native of Edina, Minn., Tyler Nanne has played in 29 games this season with three European clubs before returning stateside. In 14 games with the Bratislava Capitals of Austria's ICEHL, Nanne tallied three goals and three assists. He has also recorded one goal and one assist in seven games with Sport of the Finnish Liiga, and added one assist with IF Björklöven of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan. During the 2020-21 season, Nanne saw action in a total of 49 games between the South Carolina Stingrays and the AHL's Hershey Bears where he collected a total of eight goals and nine assists.

Prior to turning professional, Nanne appeared in 110 games with the University of Minnesota from 2017 through 2020, logging 13 goals and 24 assists, while also accumulating 40 penalty minutes. Nanne served as the Gophers' team captain as a senior in 2019-20. In 2015-16, Nanne began his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring to Minnesota, but he did not appear in any games with the Buckeyes. As a senior with the Gophers, Nanne was named the recipient of Minnesota's Elwin "Doc" Romnes Leadership & Sportsmanship Award.

Prior to his collegiate career, Nanne played junior hockey with the Lincoln Stars, Sioux Falls Stampede and Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League. He also appeared in one game with the United States National U18 Team in 2013-14. A fifth-round selection of the New York Rangers with the 142nd pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Nanne is the grandson of legendary NHL defenseman and executive Lou Nanne.

A product of Eagle River, Alaska, Dalton Gally previously appeared in 14 games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals during the 2019-20 campaign, registering 17 penalty minutes.

Gally played collegiately at McGill University of Montreal, recording five assists, and totaling 24 penalty minutes in 18 games over the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons.

Prior to his time at McGill, Gally spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League, appearing in 135 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Kelowna Rockets from 2016-17 through 2018-19. In the WHL, Gally amassed three goals, 28 assists and 170 penalty minutes.

Previously, Gally spent the 2015-16 season with the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League, putting up three goals, four assists and 50 penalty minutes in 50 contests.

