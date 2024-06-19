What a Save!: Martin Paes EIGHT Saves
June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas YouTube Video
The BEST Saves of Matchday 20!
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #goalkeeper #goalkeepersaves #skills
Check out the FC Dallas Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 19, 2024
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein, Brendan McSorley, Tyson Pearce and Michael Wentzel on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Toronto FC Sign Charlie Staniland to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Timbers Sign Tyler Clegg to Short-Term Agreement from T2 - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC for Midweek Clash - Seattle Sounders FC
- Alonso Ramírez Signs Short-Term Agreement with Austin FC - Austin FC
- Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami Signs Ryan Carmichael on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Honoring Juneteenth: Inter Miami CF Goalkeeper Drake Callender Inspires Youth with his New Children's Book - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Transfers Nikolas Dyhr to Randers FC - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Signs Three MNUFC2 Players to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- Alec Kann Has Found a Home in Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Sign Goalkeeper Alec Kann to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Signs Matt Edwards and Matías Gallardo to Short-Term Agreements - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- Maarten Paes and Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following a 2-0 Home Win Versus St. Louis CITY SC
- FC Dallas Earns 2-0 Victory Over St. Louis CITY SC in First Match Under Interim Head Coach Peter Luccin
- FC Dallas and North Texas SC Announce Updates to 2024 Coaching Staffs
- FC Dallas Announces Departure of Head Coach Nico Estévez
- FC Dallas Draws 1-1 with Minnesota United FC