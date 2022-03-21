Weekly Report: March 21, 2022

The Checkers faced a unique three-games-in-four-days series against the Bruins this week and rose to the occasion to collect three victories - all in a shootout.

Week in Review

Team Statistics

Overall record

34-22-4-0

Home record

18-9-4-0

Road record

16-13-0-0

Last week's record

3-0-0-0

Last 10 games

8-1-1-0

Division Standings

3rd

Conference Standings

4th

League Standings

9th

Checkers 2, Providence 1 (SO)

It was mostly defense in the first matchup between Charlotte and Providence, as each team struck once 69 seconds apart in the middle frame for the only tallies of regulation. After an uneventful overtime period, the game advanced to a shootout, where Joey Daccord took center stage. The netminder stopped each of the first two Bruins shooters, then after Cole Schwindt lit the lamp for Charlotte, Daccord made one more denial in round three to clinch the two points for the home side. Full recap

Checkers 3, Providence 2 (SO)

The rematch on Friday featured slightly more offense during regulation - with the teams trading goals until the Bruins evened the score at two early on in the third - but it would once again come down to a shootout. Providence broke through in the third and sixth rounds, but the Checkers rose to the occasion and responded each time. Then, with a chance to end things in the bottom of the seventh round, Alexander True lit the lamp for a walk-off goal to claim another two points for Charlotte. Full recap

Checkers 2, Providence 1 (SO)

The final leg of the series was eerily similar to the first two, as the Bruins and Checkers both lit the lamp in the first seven minutes of regulation and then locked into a defensive struggle. Heading to a shootout for the third consecutive game, both sides converted on their first attempts before Cole Schwindt found the back of the net in the second round to put the home side ahead. With the game on the line in round three, Antoine Bibeau came up with another huge stop to snag the Checkers yet another shootout victory over the Bruins. Full recap

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Aleksi Heponiemi

1g, 1a

2nd Star

Antoine Bibeau

1-0-0, 0.93 GAA, .973 SV%

1st Star

Joey Daccord

2-0-0, 1.39 GAA, .962 SV%

QUICK HITS

ON THE RISE

With an 8-1-0-0 record over their last 10 games, the Checkers stand as the hottest team in the AHL and continue to ascend the Atlantic Division standings. Currently at a .600 points percentage, they sit .002 behind the second-place Bruins and .012 behind the division-leading Thunderbirds - all while opening a .027 gap between themselves and the fourth-place Hartford Wolf Pack. Of the 12 games remaining on Charlotte's schedule, nine are against one of the teams currently in a top-four spot in the division. For this season, each of the top six teams in the Atlantic will make the playoffs, while the top two seeds will earn a first-round bye.

SHOOTOUT SUCCESS

The Checkers had three consecutive games decided in a shootout this weekend, the first time in franchise history that has happened. They beat the Bruins in all three instances and are now 4-0 in shootouts this season, making them one of four teams in the AHL to be undefeated in the shootout.

SHUT IT DOWN

The Checkers have been stingy defensively over this last stretch of games, having allowed two or fewer goals in eight of their last 10 contests. Joey Daccord has played a big hand in that, as the netminder has won each of his last five starts while allowing a total of seven goals and never surrendering more than two in that run. That stretch of games has also seen Daccord face a ton of rubber, with his 180 saves over the five games propelling him to within .001 of the league lead in save percentage.

HOME SWEET HOME

With their weekend sweep of the Bruins, the Checkers are now 18-9-4-0 this season at Bojangles Coliseum. They have earned at least a point in 10 consecutive home games, pulling them within two of the franchise record, set during the 2018-19 campaign.

HEPONIEMI HEATS UP

Aleksi Heponiemi has had a hot hand as of late. The forward notched Charlotte's lone goal in regulation on Sunday and now has six points in his last five contests.

RANKS

Joey Daccord ranks second in the AHL in save percentage (.925)

Joey Daccord ranks fifth in the AHL in goals-against average (2.35)

Zac Dalpe is tied for 11th in the AHL in goals (23)

Cole Schwindt leads all rookies and is tied for fourth in the AHL in plus-minus (+23)

Kole Lind is tied for fourth in the AHL in penalty minutes (106)

Zac Dalpe is tied for eighth in the AHL in shots on goal (157)

Cale Fleury leads the league in shorthanded assists (4)

Christopher Gibson is tied for eighth in the AHL in shorthanded assists (2)

Cole Schwindt is tied for eighth among AHL rookies in goals (16)

Logan Hutsko ranks seventh among AHL rookies in assists (25)

Serron Noel is tied for seventh among AHL rookies in penalty minutes (53)

Cole Schwindt is tied for third among AHL rookies in shorthanded goals (2)

Cole Schwindt is tied for seventh among AHL rookies in game-winning goals (3)

Connor Carrick is tied for fourth among AHL defensemen in power-play goals (4)

INJURIES

Connor Carrick - Out since 2/27

Grigori Denisenko - Out since 1/15

Max Gildon - Out since 12/19

Chris Gibson - Out since 12/3

John Ludvig - Out since 11/12

Transactions

Incoming

Mar. 20 - German Rubtsov - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Mar. 20 - Connor Bunnaman - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Mar. 18 - Justin Nachbaur - Recalled from Greenville (ECHL)

Mar. 18 - Patrick Giles - Signed to PTO

Mar. 15 - Zach Uens - Signed to ATO

Mar. 15 - Ryan Lohin - Recalled from Allen (ECHL)

Outgoing

Mar. 19 - Owen Tippett - Traded to Philadelphia (NHL)

Mar. 15 - Nolan Kneen - Released from PTO

Coming Up

Friday, March 25 at 7 pm - Checkers at Cleveland

Sunday, March 27 at 3 pm - Checkers at Cleveland

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 20.1% 13th

Penalty kill 83.0% 7th

Goals per game 3.33 9th

Shots per game 29.32 t-17th

Goals allowed per game 2.90 8th

Shots allowed per game 30.47 19th

Penalty minutes per game 11.73 22nd

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Kole Lind, Logan Hutsko, Cole Schwindt, Alexander True (35)

Goals Zac Dalpe (23), Scott Wilson (20), Kole Lind (17)

Assists Logan Hutsko (25), Alexander True, Cale Fleury, Aleksi Heponiemi (22)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe (9), Kole Lind (7), True (5)

Shorthanded goals Cole Schwindt, Scott Wilson (2), Five tied (1)

Game-winning goals Scott Wilson (4), Max McCormick, Grigori Denisenko, Carsen Twarynski, Cole Schwindt (3)

Shots on goal Zac Dalpe (157), Scott Wilson (127), Connor Carrick (113)

Penalty minutes Kole Lind (106), Connor Carrick (65), Serron Noel (53)

Plus/minus Cole Schwindt (+23), Max McCormick, Henry Bowlby (+13)

Wins Joey Daccord (14)

Goals-against average Joey Daccord (2.35)

Save percentage Joey Daccord (.925)

