Wolves Insider: Mahoney Honored; $2 Beer Night; Wizards Day

Chicago Wolves president of operations Courtney Mahoney has been honored by Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza as part of Women's History Month. Mendoza utilized the Comptroller's social media accounts in March to celebrate Mahoney's work with the Wolves since she joined the organization straight out of the University of Wisconsin in 1996. She was nominated for the recognition by A Silver Lining Foundation founder Dr. Sandy Goldberg.

Mahoney's achievements during her 26 seasons with the Wolves include spearheading the organization's most popular community programs - Adopt-A-Dog and Read To Succeed - and operating Chicago Wolves Charities that has raised more than $6 million for local charities. On gamedays, she's the architect and maestro of the team's award-winning experience that includes everything from the fireworks and pyro during the pregame introductions to the musical selections throughout the night.

"I'm lucky to do what I do," Mahoney said. "It is a privilege to be in a position to help raise funds for Chicago Wolves Charities and do our part to make a difference in the Chicagoland community - or just to have a chance to make a difference in someone's day in a positive manner."

MAKE YOUR PLANS

With three quarters of the season in the books and the Wolves enjoying an 11-point lead over the Manitoba Moose in the Central Division race, any of the team's final 11 home games is a great time to reclaim your spot on the bandwagon.

But great hockey isn't the only thing happening at Allstate Arena. On Friday, when the second-place Moose come to town, the Wolves host their first $2 Beer Night. These $2 beers will be available through the end of first intermission!

On Saturday, April 2, join us for Salute to Military Families Night, presented by Kia, and our year-end Merchandise Sale. On Saturday, April 9, be in line to get the Wolves Goalie Bank Mask, courtesy of My50 Chicago. On Sunday, April 10, the Wolves are hosting Wizards Day - which is partly a celebration of the new Fantastic Beasts movie being released on April 15.

THREE MAGIC NUMBERS

It's only a matter of time before the Wolves clinch their 21st playoff berth in 26 seasons (we're not counting 2020 and 2021 because there weren't any playoffs).

The magic number to clinch is 10, which means any combination of 10 points earned by the Wolves and lost by the Texas Stars (and a nine-point combo between the Wolves and the Iowa Wild) will do the trick.

The magic number to clinch a first-round bye sits at 17 and the number to win another Central Division crown is at 29.

BLOOD DRIVE APRIL 23

When the Wolves and Vitalant teamed up to host a blood drive on Dec. 18, Wolves fans came through like champions! There were enough donations to save 402 lives! Incredibly, there's even more of a demand for blood today than there was over the holidays - so the Wolves and Vitalant are partnering for another blood drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

All donors receive two tickets to a 2022 Calder Cup Playoff game of their choice, a limited-edition T-shirt, a Wolves hat and have a chance to win an autographed Wolves jersey. To make an appointment, visit Vitalant.org/Wolves and use Code ORD0RS20 or call 877-258-4825.

TOP LINE

STEFAN NOESEN

The standout forward scored in each of the Wolves' games in Toronto over the weekend to push his league-leading goal total to 34. That's three ahead of his closest pursuers. Noesen has produced 28 goals in his last 31 games, which is a pace not seen since Brett Sterling in 2006-07. He also paces the AHL in game-winning goals (9) and first goals (7) and ranks third in points (61).

ANDREW POTURALSKI

Just like Noesen reigns supreme on the AHL's goal-scoring list, Poturalski owns the top of the league's points-scoring list. The captain recently put together a six-game point streak that featured 10 assists, including three Saturday against Toronto. He owns 76 points (22G, 54A), which is 1 ahead of former Wolves standout T.J. Tynan (now with Ontario).

JESPER SELLGREN

The Wolves rookie has been a rock on the blue line all year - the 23-year-old from Sweden has missed only one game this season - but he has improved his offensive game throughout his first full year in North America. He produced a career-high 3 points (2G, A) in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee and added an assist Saturday to give him 5 goals and 14 assists for the season.

REWIND (2-1-0-0)

SUNDAY, MARCH 20: (AT) TORONTO 4, CHICAGO 2

The Marlies answered the Wolves' opening tally with three goals in a 3:04 stretch of the second period to earn a split of the weekend series at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Forward David Cotton scored the opening goal while forward Stefan Noesen added his league-leading 34th goal with a late power-play goal.

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine posted 21 saves.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19: CHICAGO 4, (AT) TORONTO 2

Ontario native (and former Toronto Maple Leaf and Marlie) Josh Leivo scored the game-winning goal on a power play with 7:13 to go as the Wolves erased an early 2-0 deficit.

Forward Stefan Noesen posted his league-leading 33rd goal while forwards CJ Smith and Ryan Suzuki also notched goals while Andrew Poturalski handed out three assists.

Goaltender Alex Lyon registered 20 saves in the win.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16: (AT) CHICAGO 5, MILWAUKEE 2

Rookie defenseman Jesper Sellgren scored 23 seconds into the game - the Wolves' fastest opening goal of the season - to set the tone at Allstate Arena.

Sellgren notched two goals for the first time in his pro career and added an assist while forward Josh Leivo contributed two goals and rookie forward Ivan Lodnia scored the other.

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov posted 27 saves to improve to 5-0-1.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Tuesday, March 22 vs. Texas 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Friday, March 25 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Sunday, March 27 at Iowa 3 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena AHLTV

Tuesday, March 29 at Cleveland 6 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse AHLTV

Friday, April 1 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. Panther Arena AHLTV

All games are streamed on AHLTV.

