Stephens and Bowey Help Canucks Defeat Reign 4-2, Extend Win Streak

ONTARIO, CA - It has been just like the old days for Abbotsford Canucks defencemen Madison Bowey and Devante Stephens.

In 2014-15, Bowey was in his second season as the captain of the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets. Stevens, meanwhile, was entering his freshman season with the team. He had four goals and seven assists in 64 games.

Bowey had 17 goals and 43 assists in 58 games too.

The duo had a large part in the Rockets finishing No. 1 in the Western Conference with a 53-13-5-1 record and 112 points.

In fact, Kelowna won the Ed Chynoweth Cup as the league champions that season, sweeping the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-0 in a best-of-seven series to do so. The Rockets represented the WHL at the 2015 Canadian Hockey League Memorial Cup tournament.

They came within one goal of winning it all, but fell 2-1 in overtime to the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals in the final.

Bowey and Stephens went in separate paths after that season.

Now in 2021-22, they have reunited.

The Vancouver Canucks acquired Bowey in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on April 12. The team then signed Stevens to a one-year, two-way contract on July 28.

They were both later re-assigned to Abbotsford.

The duo have been a staple as the top pairing for Abbotsford as of late.

The two have especially showed strong chemistry together ever since Bowey was re-assigned by Vancouver to Abbotsford on March 12.

Bowey scored his fifth goal of the season when the team played host to the Colorado Eagles just a day later. The Canucks defeated the Eagles 5-4 in overtime.

Even though Stephens couldn't manage to get on the scoresheet that night, he scored a goal of his own two nights later, against the Manitoba Moose. It was his second goal of the season.

The Canucks were scheduled to visit the Ontario Reign on Sunday. Stephens entered the game with a three-game point streak and it was the goal against the Moose that started it all.

The three-game point streak consisted of a goal and two assists. He was a combined plus-4 rating in that span too.

Abbotsford (29-19-4-1) defeated Ontario (33-13-4-3) by a score of 4-2 to remain undefeated on their four-game road trip and extended its winning streak to three games.

Stephens' point streak extended to four games too.

Abbotsford forward Yushiroh Hirano scored on the power play at 3:26 of the second period. It was his fourth goal of the season. Stephens and Bowey got the assists.

It also marked Stephens' 13th point and 11th assist, which are both new AHL career highs for the 25-year-old.

Not only that, Bowey scored his sixth goal of the season just minutes later, at 16:08. He has a goal and two assists in his last two games.

He has a combined plus-6 rating over his last four games as well, which is exactly the same number of games when it comes to Nielsen's point streak.

It may have taken seven seasons to finally don the same sweater again, but duo are back and flourishing together.

They already did during their WHL days.

Now with Abbotsford and in the AHL, they are doing much of the same.

UP NEXT

The Abbotsford Canucks will visit the San Jose Barracuda on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM PST.

NEWS AND NOTES

Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin made 23 saves for his 15th win of the season.

Abbotsford forward Tristen Nielsen finished with an assist and three shots. He has four goals and an assist in his last five games, along with a plus-4 rating in that span.

Canucks forward Jarid Lukosevicus scored his eighth goal of the season and had three shots on net. He has a goal and an assist in his last four games.

Abbotsford forward Will Lockwood scored his ninth goal of the season and was a plus-1 rating. He has a goal and an assist in his last three games.

Forward Brannon McManus, who signed his amateur tryout agreement with Abbotsford on Friday, made his AHL debut with the team. He finished with one shot on net and a plus-1 rating.

BOXSCORE

https://theahl.com/stats/game-center/1023525

THREE STARS

FIRST STAR - ABB's Madison Bowey (a goal and an assist, along with a plus-1 rating)

SECOND STAR - ONT's Vladimir Tkathev (two goals)

THIRD STAR - ABB's Spencer Martin (23 saves)

