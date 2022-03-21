Monsters Grab Dramatic 3-2 Shootout Win over Comets
March 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 3-2 in a shootout on Monday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 22-24-8-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Tristan Mullin notched a tally 38 seconds into the middle frame off feeds from Cole Cassels and Justin Scott giving a 1-0 lead to Cleveland. Zach Jordan doubled the score with a marker at 19:06 assisted by Scott Harrington and Jake Gaudet sending the Monsters to the final intermission ahead 2-0. Utica dramatically tied the game with two late goals from Frederik Gauthier at 19:11 and A.J. Greer at 19:36 forcing overtime. After a fast paced extra frame, the game went to a shootout where Robbie Payne notched the only goal and game-winning tally securing a 3-2 win for Cleveland.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 34 saves for the victory while Utica's Mareks Mitens made 35 saves in defeat.
The Monsters conclude the road trip against the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday, March 23, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 0 0 1 3
UTI 0 0 2 0 0 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 38 0/0 0/0 0 min / 0 inf
UTI 36 0/0 0/0 0 min / 0 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record
CLE Greaves W 34 2 0-3 10-7-2
UTI Mitens OT 35 2 1-3 5-5-2
Cleveland Record: 22-24-8-4, 7th North Division
Utica Record: 35-13-6-1, 1st North Division
