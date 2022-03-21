Kraken Acquire Victor Rask, Assign him to Charlotte
March 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Kraken swung one last deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline, acquiring Victor Rask from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations and assigning the forward to Charlotte.
Rask, 29, has recorded 10 points (2g, 8a) in 10 games for the Iowa Wild this season, as well as 13 points (5g, 8a) in 28 games for Minnesota.
Across his career, Rask - a second-round pick by Carolina in 2011 - has logged 215 points (85g, 130a) in 488 NHL games and 54 points (19g, 35a) in 96 AHL games.
Rask previously played for the Checkers, starting his pro career with a 10-game stint at the conclusion of his final junior season in 2012-13 and then spending his whole rookie season in Charlotte in 2013-14 - where he put up 39 points (16g, 23a) in 76 games.
