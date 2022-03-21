Belleville Sens Collect Points in Three of Four
March 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators (28-23-3-0) continued to collect points, despite only winning once this week. The Senators took the Utica Comets, Hershey Bears, and Syracuse Crunch to overtime, earning four out of eight points. Belleville also dropped a 5-2 decision to the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Results
Tuesday, Mar. 15 - Belleville 2 vs. Utica 3 (OTL)
Logan Flodell made 33 saves in his first career AHL start as the Senators began their week by earning a hard-fought point against the Eastern Conference-leading Utica Comets.
Friday, Mar. 18 - Belleville 3 vs. Hershey 2
After neither team could pull ahead in a tightly contested regulation time. Roby Jarventie delivered the game-winner for Belleville with 57 seconds left to play in overtime.
Saturday, Mar. 19 - Belleville 2 vs Hartford 5
Despite leading 2-1 early in the second period, Belleville was unable to keep pace with the Wolf Pack late as the visitors scored three unanswered times in the third for the come-from-behind win.
Sunday, Mar. 20 - Belleville 4 at Syracuse 5 (OTL)
Belleville jumped out to a 3-1 advantage before the mid-way point of the second stanza. However, Syracuse battled back to tie the game twice in the third and ultimately completed the comeback victory late in overtime.
Fast Facts
Belleville has a 5-2-3-0 record in March
The Senators are 7-0-0-0 when Dillion Heatherington registers a point.
Jonathan Aspirot and Jack Dougherty became the 13th and 14th players to appear in 100 career games with the Belleville Senators.
Belleville's penalty kill ranks second-best in the Eastern Conference and tops the North Division at (83.4%)
Recent Roster Movement
March 20, 2022
D Dillion Heatherington Reassigned from Ottawa (NHL)
March 19, 2022
D
Dillon Heatherington Recalled to Ottawa (NHL)
March 18, 2022 LW Tyrell Goulbourne Reassigned to Atlanta (ECHL)
March 17, 2022 RW
Parker Kelly
Reassigned from Ottawa (NHL)
March 15, 2022 G Gabriel Mollot-Hill Released from ATO
March 15, 2022 G Gabriel Mollot-Hill
Signed to ATO
Active Roster
On The Schedule
Wednesday, Mar. 23 - Belleville at Laval
Friday, Mar. 25 - Belleville vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (TICKETS)
Saturday, Mar. 26 - Belleville vs. Lehigh Valley (TICKETS)
Ticket Info
CAA Arena is back to 100% capacity, with no vaccine or mask mandates in place. Tickets for Belleville Sens home games this season can be purchased through the same methods. Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs are also available with more information available at bellevillesens.com.
