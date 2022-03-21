IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Look to Stay Hot with Key Central Division Battles this Week vs. Manitoba and Iowa

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 2-0-0-0

Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

The Rockford IceHogs returned home for the first time in almost three weeks with a statement 5-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. Rockford forward Josiah Slavin led the way with a two-goal game, while 11 different IceHogs picked up a point in the Saturday victory. Recap & Highlights

Sunday, Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

After two goals from each side in the first seven minutes of the game, it was forward Lukas Reichel who came up with the game-winning goal in the third period to lead the IceHogs to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday afternoon at BMO Harris Bank Center. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 26-23-3-1 (4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 13-12-2-0

Away: 13-11-1-1

Last 10 Games: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 3-0-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (19)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (24)

Points: Lukas Reichel (43)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis Gabriel (90)

Power-Play Goals: Lukas Reichel, Brett Connolly, Mike Hardman, Ian Mitchell (5)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (11)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (16)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (3)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (3)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (3)

Game-Winning Goals: Lukas Reichel (5)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (12)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (2.72)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.920)

League Leaders

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is 18th among AHL netminders with a 2.72 goals-against average and is tied for second with four shootout wins. Goalie Collin Delia is tied for third with three shootout wins.

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for fifth among AHL rookies with 43 points and 16 power-play points (5G, 11A). He is currently on a three-game point streak with three goals and two assists for five points.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied 19th among AHL bluelines with 28 points (9G, 19A) and tied for first with five power-play goals. His two shootout goals and three shorthanded assists are both tied for second among AHL defensemen.

Forward Michal Teply is first among rookies and tied for second overall in the AHL with three shootout goals.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Host Moose on Winning Weekday and Bud Light Koozie Night This Week at the BMO

The Rockford IceHogs are back in action this week and host the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, Mar. 23 at 7 p.m. on a Winning Weekday and rematch on Saturday, Mar. 26 at 6 p.m. on Bud Light Koozie Giveaway Night at BMO Harris Bank Center! On Wednesday, if the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game!

On Saturday, the first 1,000 fans (21 & over) receive a stainless-steel IceHogs koozie presented by Bud Light! Buy Tickets

IceHogs Collide with Central Division Foes to Wrap Up March

This week, the IceHogs not only cross paths with the Moose, but visit the Iowa Wild on Friday in Des Moines and await the Milwaukee Admirals next week Tuesday at BMO Harris Bank Center. The IceHogs are 23-20-3-1 against the Central Division so far this season and hold a 1-2-0 record against the Moose, 3-4-2-0 record against the Wild and 6-3-1-0 standing against the Admirals. After these four games to close March, the IceHogs will play six-straight contests against the Pacific Division: at Tucson Apr. 1-2, at Henderson Apr. 4-5 and vs. Tucson Apr. 9-10.

Trio of Teply, Reichel and Altybarmakian Have Quite the Week

Dating back to last Tuesday, the line combination of forwards Michal Teply, Luckas Reichel and Andrei Altybarmakian have combined for 12 points (5G, 7A) in the last three games. Teply has two goals and an assist in his last three contests, Reichel holds three goals and two assists for five points and Altybarmakian enters the week on a three-game assist streak (4A) including a pair of assists on Sunday vs. Milwaukee.

Reichel Challenging IceHogs Rookie Records

IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel enters this week on a three-game point streak and currently ranks fifth among AHL rookies with 43 points (19G, 43A). He currently trails forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) by eight points for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark and forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) for all-time rookie goal mark.

Connolly Celebrates #700 on Sunday

On Sunday, IceHogs forward Brett Connolly celebrated his 700th professional contest and added his 10th goal of the season to help the IceHogs to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals. Connolly has racked up 536 games in the NHL with the Blackhawks, Panthers, Capitals, Bruins and Lighting totaling 101 goals and 195 assists and helped the Capitals capture the Stanley Cup in 2018. In the AHL, he has skated in 164 games with the IceHogs and Syracuse Crunch, adding 142 points (62G, 80A).

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $1,100!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Manitoba Moose

Winning Weekday

Wednesday, Mar. 23

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fourth of Eight meetings; 1-2-0-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Iowa Wild

Friday, Mar. 25

7:00 p.m. CT

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: 10th of 12 meetings; 3-4-2-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Manitoba Moose

Bud Light Koozie Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans 21 & Up)

Saturday, Mar. 26

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fifth of Eight meetings

