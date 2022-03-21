O'Regan Recalled by Anaheim

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Danny O'Regan from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL)

O'Regan, 28 (1/30/94), has one assist (0-1=1) in four games with the Ducks this season, making his Anaheim debut Jan. 4 vs. Philadelphia. Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, the 5-10, 180-pound forward has scored 1-5=6 points in 29 career NHL games with Anaheim, Buffalo and San Jose.

An American native born in Berlin, Germany, O'Regan has earned 11-16' points with 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 39 games with San Diego this season, ranking fourth in goals and tied for fourth in scoring among Gulls leaders. He has scored 94-154=248 points with a +14 rating in 320 career AHL games with San Diego, Henderson, Hartford, Rochester and San Jose.

