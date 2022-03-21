Allard Traded to LA for Brayden Burke

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has acquired forward Brayden Burke from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Frederic Allard.

Burke has 17 points (6g-11a) in 31 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign this season, his fourth as a pro. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward owns three multi-point efforts this season and has chipped on the power-play, tallying two goals on the man-advantage. He spent the previous three AHL seasons skating for the Tucson Roadrunners, a tenure highlighted by a 2019-20 campaign that saw him set career highs in goals (21), assists (31), points (52) and plus-minus (+12).

Undrafted, Burke made his AHL debut with Tucson during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs following a four-season career in the WHL with Red Deer, Lethbridge and Moose Jaw. He recorded 338 WHL points (85g-253) in 238 games, including a career-best 113 (31g-82a) in 2017-18. The Edmonton, Alta., native was teammates with current Predators forward Tanner Jeannot for two seasons in Moose Jaw; Burke also earned consecutive nods to the WHL's Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team (2015-16 and 2016-17) and led the AHL in assists with 82 in 2017-18, his final junior season.

Allard leaves the Admirals after playing parts of four seasons with the team. He is tied for 10th in team AHL history among blueliner scoring with 79 points on 15 goals and 64 assists and he his 217 games played are tied for 6th most among d-men since the team joined the AHL in 2001. This season the St. Sauveur, QC native has five points (1g-4a) and 12 PIMs in 36 games.

Burke will look to make his Admirals debut on Friday night when the Ads continue their four-game roadtrip in Austin against the Texas Stars at 7 pm. The Ads next home game will be on Friday, April 1 when they play host to the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

