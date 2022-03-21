Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Goaltender Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose Sharks

March 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired goaltender Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose in exchange for forward Antoine Morand, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Melnichuk, 23, has played in 31 games for the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League this season, posting a 10-14-2 record along with a 3.92 goals-against average and .867 save percentage. In two seasons with the Barracuda, Melnichuk has tallied a record of 17-21-5, a 3.75 GAA and a .867 save percentage.

Melnichuk made his NHL debut with the Sharks February 11, 2021 at Los Angeles, stopping all five shots he faced in a relief appearance. He played in three games with the Sharks during the 2020-21 season, including two starts, going 0-1-1.

Melnichuk will report to the Lightning's ECHL affiliate, the Orlando Solar Bears.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.