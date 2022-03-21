Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Goaltender Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose Sharks
March 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired goaltender Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose in exchange for forward Antoine Morand, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.
Melnichuk, 23, has played in 31 games for the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League this season, posting a 10-14-2 record along with a 3.92 goals-against average and .867 save percentage. In two seasons with the Barracuda, Melnichuk has tallied a record of 17-21-5, a 3.75 GAA and a .867 save percentage.
Melnichuk made his NHL debut with the Sharks February 11, 2021 at Los Angeles, stopping all five shots he faced in a relief appearance. He played in three games with the Sharks during the 2020-21 season, including two starts, going 0-1-1.
Melnichuk will report to the Lightning's ECHL affiliate, the Orlando Solar Bears.
