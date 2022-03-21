Pelletier Named AHL Player of the Week

March 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif - Stockton Heat rookie forward Jakob Pelletier has been named American Hockey League Player of the Week for the period ending March 20, announced by the AHL on Monday.

In four games last week, Pelletier led Stockton with seven points and an AHL-best five goals, including his first-career shorthanded score and team-leading eighth game-winning goal of the season as the Heat clinched a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday with a 10-3 win over Colorado.

Pelletier, 21, has totaled 53 points on the year with 25 goals and 28 assists, trailing only Mark Jankowski's 56-point season in 2016-17 among all-time first-year Stockton skater scoring outputs. The Quebec native leads the Heat in goals scored and power play goals on the year, is second in overall scoring and second on the squad at plus-17.

The recognition is Stockton's third league award of the season as Pelletier joins Connor Mackey (Player of the Week for the period ending December 5) and Dustin Wolf (Goalie of the Month for December) as league honorees.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.