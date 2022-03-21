Comets Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Monsters
March 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets battled the Cleveland Monsters on Monday night inside the Adirondack Bank Center and lost to their division rival by a 3-2 score. The team was down 2-0 with less than one minute left in regulation but managed two goals to tie the contest. It was a shootout that decided the Comets' fate as they ended up with the solitary overtime point.
After a scoreless first period, the Monsters scored just thirty-eight seconds into the second frame. After the initial shot, several Cleveland players whacked at the rebound in front until Tristan Mullin ultimately put it in. Former Comet Cole Cassels and Justin Scott recorded assists on the play. In the final minute of the period, the Monsters extended their lead to two when Zach Jordan redirected a point shot from defenseman Scott Harrington. The Comets trailed 2-0 heading into the second intermission.
At 19:11 of the third period, the Comets finally found the back of the net. Frederick Gauthier jammed in a rebound to cut the deficit to one. Just fifteen seconds later, A.J. Greer redirected a shot from Robbie Russo to tie the game at two goals apiece and force overtime. It was an exciting and entertaining final minute of the game that got the fans in the Adirondack Bank Center on their feet.
After five minutes of back and forth action in the extra frame, the teams were still tied at two, sending the game into a shootout. Cleveland forward Robbie Payne scored the lone goal in the shootout to send the Monsters home with a 3-2 victory.
The Comets are back in Wednesday night as they take on the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
