Leason Re-Assigned to the Bears
March 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Brett Leason has been re-assigned to the Bears.
Leason, 22, has scored four points (2g, 2a) in 15 games with the Bears this season. He's spent the majority of the season with the Capitals, notching six points (3g, 3a) in 36 games for Washington.
The Capitals selected Leason with their second round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
The Bears return to action on Wednesday at GIANT Center versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drops at 7 p.m. for UGI Matt Moulson Bobblehead Night for the first 4,000 fans. Tickets are available at HersheyBears.com.
