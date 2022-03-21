Belleville Sens Earn Point against North Division Rival Syracuse Crunch

Syracuse, NY - The Belleville Senators fell 5-4 in extra time to the Syracuse Crunch at Upstate Medical University Arena on Sunday night.

Syracuse opened the scoring early into the first period when Gabriel Fortier beat Mads Sogaard at 4:54. Belleville responded as Parker Kelly found the back of the net from the high slot with a heavy wrister just under four minutes later. The Senators ultimately took a 2-1 lead into intermission on a goal by Maxence Guenette with five seconds left in the frame.

In the second stanza, Belleville extended their advantage to 3-1 on Clark Bishop's first goal of the night at 9:19. Syracuse cut the deficit to one before the end of the period as Alex Barre-Boulet tallied for the home side.

Early in the third, Syracuse began their comeback, tying the game through Simon Ryfors. A minute later, Clark Bishop scored for the second time in the contest. However, at 16:26, the Crunch again evened the scoring as Cole Koepke sent the game to extra time.

Syracuse completed the comeback in overtime, tallying their second unanswered goal as Alex Barre-Boulet notched the game-winner with 51 seconds left to play in extra time.

Sens on Special Teams

Power Play: 0/2 | Penalty Kill: 2/2

Fast Facts

Mads Sogaard made 37 saves

Maxence Guenette had a goal and an assist

Clark Bishop scored his first two goals of the season

Parker Kelly scored his fourth of the season.

Jack Dougherty has assists in back-to-back games.

Jonathan Aspirot played in his 100th career AHL game

Jack Dougherty skated in his 100th game as a Belleville Senator.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"I thought both teams competed really hard under the circumstances. Obviously, they were playing four in five, and we were four in six, and both teams travelled the game was a little bit slow to start from both teams perspective. I loved our fight back in terms of them scoring the first goal and building a 3-1 lead. I liked our game going into the third period. Unfortunately, as I said to the team post-game, we have to learn how to play with the lead. We sat back and were turning pucks over and playing timid. It's very difficult to win hockey games that way, and we've seen it on two different occasions this week. Tuesday night, we got a 2-1 lead with 11 minutes to go in that game and tonight, with five to go, you have a one-goal lead. You certainly would like to finish both of those types of games off."

Playoff Push

With tonight's loss, the Senators fell from the fifth and final playoff spot in the North Division to sixth.

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators are back in action Wednesday night when they visit the Laval Rocket. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with David Foot.

