Blue Jackets Reassign Goaltender Cam Johnson to Monsters
March 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets reassigned goaltender Cam Johnson to the Monsters from the ECHL's Florida Everblades. In ten appearances for the Monsters this season, Johnson went 3-4-2 with a 3.10 goals-against average (GAA) and .875 save percentage (S%) and added a record of 10-3-2 with one shutout, a 2.07 GAA and .913 S% in 15 appearances for Florida.
A 6'1", 205 lb. left-catching native of Troy, MI, Johnson, 27, went 14-20-7 with one shutout, a 3.63 GAA and a .873 S% in 42 career AHL appearances for the Binghamton Devils and the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-19 and 2021-22. In 53 career ECHL appearances for the Adirondack Thunder and Florida spanning parts of four seasons from 2018-22, Johnson went 33-14-4 with six shutouts, a 2.22 GAA and a .922 S%.
Prior to his professional career, Johnson went 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and a .914 S% in 102 NCAA appearances for the University of North Dakota spanning four seasons from 2014-18. During his time at North Dakota, Johnson helped capture the 2015-16 NCAA National Championship and was named to the 2015-16 NCAA All-Tournament Team, NCHC Second All-Star Team, and NCAA Second All-American Team. In two seasons of USHL action with the Fargo Force and Waterloo Black Hawks from 2012-14, Johnson went 27-23-10 with two shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .915 S%.
