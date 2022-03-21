Stockton's Jakob Pelletier Named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Stockton Heat forward Jakob Pelletier has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 20, 2022.

Pelletier scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in four games for the league-leading Heat last week.

Last Monday, Pelletier netted a pair of goals to lead Stockton to a 3-1 win over Bakersfield. After being held off the scoresheet by the Condors on Wednesday, Pelletier came back with a goal and an assist at Colorado on Friday night, and then earned first-star honors with a two-goal, three-point effort as the Heat clinched a Calder Cup Playoff berth with a 10-3 win over the Eagles on Saturday.

Pelletier leads all AHL rookies with 25 goals and is ninth overall in league scoring with 53 points in 51 games for Stockton this season. He also ranks second in the league with eight game-winning goals, and fifth among rookies with a plus-17 rating.

A first-round choice (26th overall) by the Calgary Flames in the 2019 NHL Draft, Pelletier played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, totaling 107 goals and 168 assists for 275 points in 210 games with Moncton and Val d'Or. The 21-year-old Quebec City native also won a silver medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

