Weekend Preview - November 22nd-23rd

November 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals centre Cole Reschny

This weekend, the Victoria Royals are ending their time in Alberta with a back-to-back set of games against the Calgary Hitmen and Red Deer Rebels. The first game will be against the Hitmen on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Scotiabank Saddledome with puck drop set for 6:00 PT.

This will be the first matchup between the two sides since Jan. 1, of last season, when the Royals edged out a close win over the Hitmen in overtime. A total of eight goals would be scored during regulation, which led to a deadlocked score of 4-4. In the extra period, it was Justin Kipkie who scored in the opening minutes to seal a win and two points for the Royals.

The Royals are currently sporting a 3-2 record through five games of their extended eight-game road trip. Along the way, they've secured wins against the Seattle Thunderbirds, Kamloops Blazers, and Lethbridge Hurricanes, while falling to the Medicine Hat Tigers and Edmonton Oil Kings. Ahead of this weekend's set of games, the Royals sit fourth in the Western Conference and second in the B.C. Division.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Keaton Verhoeff - The 16-year-old, who hails from Fort Saskatchewan, AB, has skated in four games since his return from the World U17 Challenge and has tallied points in three of them. Verhoeff has appeared in 17 games throughout his rookie season thus far and has 13 total points after netting six goals and seven assists.

CALGARY

Ben Kindel - Hailing from Coquitlam, B.C., the 17-year-old center has appeared in 21 games for the Hitmen and is their leader in both points (28) and goals (15). Kindel has also been valuable for the Hitmen's powerplay unit, as he sits with a team-leading eight powerplay assists. Kindel is in the midst of a six-game point streak which dates back to Nov. 8, and has seen the center net four goals while adding five helpers during the span.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (12W-7L-2OTL-1SOL-TP27) - 4th in Western Conference

CALGARY - (10W-7L-3OTL-1SOL-TP24) - 6th in Eastern Conference

RED DEER - (9W-9L-1OTL-2SOL-TP21) - 7th in Eastern Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â November 22, @ CAL - 6:00 pm

Â November 23, @ RD - 6:00 pm

Â November 27, @ EVT - 7:05 pm

Â November 29, v. SEA - 7:05 pm

Â November 30, v. SEA - 6:05 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

