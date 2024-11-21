Tigers Host Oil Kings in Annual Teddy Bear Toss

The Medicine Hat Tigers along with the Medicine Hat News are proud to present the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 7th against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals and/or winter gear (toques, mittens, scarves, etc.) to the game. When the Tigers score their first goal of the night, fans can throw their items onto the ice in celebration. Please ensure that all items are bagged to keep moisture out and for easy pickup by those on the playing surface.

All donations will be split between the Medicine Hat & District Health Foundation, the Salvation Army, the Medicine Hat Women's Shelter and the Medicine Hat News Santa Claus Fund.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in person at the Co-op Place Box Office or online through Tixx.ca.

