MJ's Nagel Signs with Warriors

November 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that local product Gage Nagel has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization.

Nagel was recently listed by the Warriors after putting together a strong start to his season with the Moose Jaw U18 AAA Warriors in the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League.

"We were able to watch him this year and I just thought that he's made a lot of big strides," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said. "We're excited to officially bring him into the organization."

In 15 games this season, the six-foot, 172-pound forward has ten goals and 15 points to go along with 34 penalty minutes. He posted 11 goals and 32 points in 42 games last season.

"He's an energy player, he plays hard, and we just need a little bit more grit moving forward," Ripplinger said.

Nagel was originally selected in the seventh round by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Warriors now have three signed prospects on the U18 AAA Warriors as Nagel joins Carson Deichert and Maxon Johnston.

Ripplinger said that's a benefit to the organization and the players.

"It's easy for practices to just bring those players up and let them develop with us and they know what to expect when they join the team," he said.

Nagel is expected to make his Western Hockey League debut on Thursday night when the Warriors host the Saskatoon Blades at the Hangar. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

